Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silver
image 1 of BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silverimage 2 of BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silverimage 3 of BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silverimage 4 of BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silverimage 5 of BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silver

BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£80.00

£80.00/each

BHS Mira Touch Floor Lamp, Silver
Bring a gentle illumination to your space with the Mira Floor Lamp with Black Shade in Chrome. The tapered fabric shade included with this touch sensitive lamp completes the minimalist design.
Contemporary chrome finishFabric shades diffuse a relaxing glowEasy to use touch on/off switch

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here