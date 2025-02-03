Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Love Heart String Lights, Pink

BHS Glow Kid's LED Love Heart String Lights, Pink

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Glow Kid's LED Love Heart String Lights, Pink
Bring a gentle pop of colour to your headboard or shelf with the Glow LED Love Heart Wood String Lights in Pink. These pink string lights are powered by batteries, making for easy installation and no wiring required. Height: 6cm, Width: 6cm, Length: 435cm, Bulb: 0.3 Watt, Integrated LED
Playful pink finishLoving heart shapeAA batteries required
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here