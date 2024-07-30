BHS Glow Kid's LED Space String Lights, Multi-Coloured

Elevate your headboard with the Glow LED Space String Lights in Multi Coloured. The energy efficient bulbs of these string lights emit various different colour light, bring an out of this world accent to your space. Height: 10cm, Width: 10cm, Length: 165cm, Bulb: 0.3 Watt, Integrated LED