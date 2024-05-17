Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Black

BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.00

£65.00/each

BHS Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Spike Light, Black
Wonderfully illuminate your garden with the Hank RGB LED Outdoor Solar Ground Path Spike Light Kit in Black. These solar powered pathway lights are highly water resistant adding a robust practicality to the chic looks. Height: 23cm, Diameter: 3.7cm, Bulb: 2 Watt, Integrated LED
Monochrome black finishWater resistant IP65 ratedControllable by included remote

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here