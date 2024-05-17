BHS Aster 100 Watt LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light, Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Efficiently light up your workshop of garage with the Aster LED 100 Watt Outdoor Solar Flood Light in Grey. The large solar panel included with this grey floodlight can be mounted to absorb the most sunlight, in a different position to the light through the wire. Height: 25.5cm, Width: 19cm, Projection: 15 to 25.5cm, Bulb: 100 Watt, Integrated LED

Efficiently light up your workshop of garage with the Aster LED 100 Watt Outdoor Solar Flood Light in Grey. The large solar panel included with this grey floodlight can be mounted to absorb the most sunlight, in a different position to the light through the wire. Height: 25.5cm, Width: 19cm, Projection: 15 to 25.5cm, Bulb: 100 Watt, Integrated LED

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.