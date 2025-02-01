Marketplace.
BHS Lexi 1 Light Pendant, Brass

The Lexi Ceiling Pendant in Ivory and Brass seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary allure. This metal ceiling pendant makes for a stunning vintage accent for your dining table or kitchen island.
Retro ivory & brass finishPractical adjustable dropCompatible with energy efficient bulbs
