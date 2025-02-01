Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Lyra Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp, White

BHS Lyra Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp, White

1 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£28.00

£28.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Lyra Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp, White
Enjoy your garden or patio long into the evening with the Lyra LED Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp in White. This rechargeable table lamp features a touch sensitive on/off switch, creating a stunning wireless look. Height: 40.5cm, Width: 27cm, Length: 27cm, Diameter: 27cm, Bulb: Maximum 6 Watt, E14 Small Edison Screw (Not Included)
Minimal white finishWater resistant IP44 ratedEmits a relaxing warm glow
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here