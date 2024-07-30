Marketplace.
BHS Shem Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black

Gorgeously illuminate your home over night with the Shem Outdoor Wall Light with Photocell Sensor in Black. The dusk till dawn sensor of this water resistant wall light makes sure this fixture illuminate only when required.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP44 ratedPractical automatic sensor

