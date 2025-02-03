Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Sian Task Table Lamp, Yellow

BHS Sian Task Table Lamp, Yellow

No ratings yet

Write a review

£20.00

£20.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Sian Task Table Lamp, Yellow
Bring some colour to your home office with the Sian Task Lamp in Ochre. The ochre finish of this table lamp is a stunning way to break up a modern neutral finish.
Bold ochre finishPractical adjustable angle headSimple inline on/off switch
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here