Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, White
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Whiteimage 2 of BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Whiteimage 3 of BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Whiteimage 4 of BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Whiteimage 5 of BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, White

BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.00

£22.00/each

BHS Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, White
Inspire an urban lighting look for your porch or entryway with the Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light in crisp white, offering both style and water resistance with the IP44 rating. Its up-and-down light distribution and white finish create a modern and inviting ambience for your outdoor space.
IP44 rated for water resistanceUp and down lighting designCrisp white colour

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here