BHS Large Cirrus Pendant Ceiling Light, Chrome

Brighten up your bathroom with the Cirrus Large Bathroom Flush Ceiling Light in sleek chrome, providing efficient and stylish illumination while adorned with crystal effect droppers. Its modern IP44-rated design and chrome finish make it a versatile water resistant addition to any bathroom decor.

