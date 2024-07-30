Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Grey
image 1 of BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 2 of BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 3 of BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 4 of BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Grey

BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

BHS Etna Outdoor Down Wall Light, Dark Grey
Upgrade the atmosphere of your outdoor setting with the Etna Outdoor Square Wall Down Light in anthracite, featuring a sleek and modern design. Its IP44 rating, anthracite finish, and downward light emission create a stylish and functional lighting solution for your outdoor walls.
IP44 rated for water resistanceSuitable for any outdoor settingModern anthracite finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here