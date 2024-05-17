BHS Medium Daphne Chandelier, Chrome

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Light up your bathroom in style with the Daphne 5 Light Bathroom Chandelier in sleek chrome, offering a blend of modern style and functionality with a height-adjustable chain and an IP44 rating. Its five-light crystal effect design and chrome finish create a contemporary and elegant aesthetic.

Light up your bathroom in style with the Daphne 5 Light Bathroom Chandelier in sleek chrome, offering a blend of modern style and functionality with a height-adjustable chain and an IP44 rating. Its five-light crystal effect design and chrome finish create a contemporary and elegant aesthetic.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.