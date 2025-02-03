Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Brass

BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Brass

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.00

£22.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Brass
Spruce up your home decor with the Industrial Style Champagne Cable Ceiling Pendant in antique brass, adding warmth and elegance to your decor. Its champagne cable and antique brass finish bring a touch of vintage charm, perfect for enhancing the ambience of your space.
Champagne braided cablePerfect for upgrading your lighting set upFeatures an antique brass finish
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here