image 1 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronze
image 1 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronzeimage 2 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronzeimage 3 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronzeimage 4 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronzeimage 5 of BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronze

BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronze

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Industrial Style 1 Light Champagne Cable Pendant, Bronze
Enhance your home decor with the Industrial Style Champagne Cable Ceiling Pendant in bronze, featuring a sophisticated design with vintage flair. Its champagne braided cable and bronze finish add warmth and character to any room, creating a cosy ambience.
Champagne braided cablePerfect for upgrading your lighting set upComes in a classic bronze finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here