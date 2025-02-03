BHS Sapparia 5 Light Chandelier, Silver

Accommodate for low ceilings in bedrooms or living rooms with the Sapparia Flush Chandelier, with no chain, this more compact design fits straight to the ceiling. Finished in chrome, this modern chandelier is decorated in crystal effect droplets and has a curved frame for a contemporary look.

Features crystal effect accents Can be styled in any living room or bedroom High shine metallic finish

Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)