Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronze
image 1 of BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronzeimage 2 of BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronzeimage 3 of BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronzeimage 4 of BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronzeimage 5 of BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronze

BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronze

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.00

£65.00/each

BHS Carter 1 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Bronze
Brighten your space with the Carter Industrial Flush Ceiling Light in elegant Bronze. The timeless design and smoked shade of this industrial ceiling light adds a warm hue to your contemporary decor.
Vintage bronze finishMinimal drop is perfect for low ceilingsAtmospheric smoked tint shade

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here