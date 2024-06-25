Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copper
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copperimage 2 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copperimage 3 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copperimage 4 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copperimage 5 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copper

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copper

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.00

£27.00/each

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Copper
Offer a practical lighting solution to your home exterior with the Jared Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light in elegant copper, offering both style and functionality with a weather-resistant IP44 rating. Its up-and-down light distribution and copper finish create a warm and inviting ambience for your outdoor space.
IP44 rated for water resistanceUp and down lighting designIndustrial copper colour

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here