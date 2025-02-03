BHS Lila 3 Light Wall Light, Silver

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of elegance to your walls with the Lila Wall Light in stylish chrome, featuring a swirling contemporary design. Its chrome finish and crystal effect accents create a luxurious modern look, perfect for styling on either side of a hallway, bed, or mirror.

Add a touch of elegance to your walls with the Lila Wall Light in stylish chrome, featuring a swirling contemporary design. Its chrome finish and crystal effect accents create a luxurious modern look, perfect for styling on either side of a hallway, bed, or mirror.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.