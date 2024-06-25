Marketplace.
£140.00

BHS Lila Floor Lamp, Chrome
Modern lighting design to suit contemporary interiors with the Lila Floor Lamp, finished in chrome for a reflective appearance in any room. This floor lamp features slim stand and a swirling design adorned with crystal effect pieces, adding a sparkling look to any reading or hobby corner in your living room or bedroom.
Features a high-shine chrome finishAdorned in crystal effect piecesPerfect for illuminating dark corners or alcoves

