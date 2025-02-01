BHS Abyss 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

Add a contemporary statement look to your interior with the Abyss Flush Ceiling Light in chrome, featuring an opulent, modern aesthetic. Its flush mount design and chrome finish, coupled with the cascading crystal effect droppers create a luxury look, perfect for enhancing the ambience of your entranceway or stairwell.

Features crystal effect accents Can be styled in any entranceway or stairway High shine metallic finish

