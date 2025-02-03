BHS Ursula 1 Light Large Pendant, Silver

Make a statement with the Large Ursula Crystal Ball Pendant in chrome, offering a sparkling aesthetic in your hallway or dining areas. Its oversized frame decorated in crystal effect prisms and chrome finish create a stunning visual impact, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your interior.

Features crystal effect accents Can be styled in any living room or bedroom High shine metallic finish

Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)