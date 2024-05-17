Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace
Energy rating G

£25.00

£25.00/each

BHS Asher Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Elevate your outdoor lighting with the Asher Angled Outdoor Wall Light in Black, a stylish and versatile fixture that brings sophistication to any exterior setting. With its sleek silhouette and robust construction, this wall light not only adds a touch of elegance to your home's facade but also provides reliable illumination for pathways, entryways, or outdoor seating areas. Height: 20.5cm, Width: cm, Length: cm,Bulb: 4 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Timeless black finishLED technologyIndustrial modern design

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here