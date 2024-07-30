Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copper
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copperimage 2 of BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copperimage 3 of BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copperimage 4 of BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copperimage 5 of BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copper

BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copper

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

BHS Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light, Copper
Illuminate your outdoor space with a touch of rustic charm using our Jared Outdoor Ceiling Light in Copper. Its copper finish exudes timeless elegance while providing reliable illumination for your patio or porch
Rustic copper finishIP44 rated ensure water resistanceOffers practical illumination

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here