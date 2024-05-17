Goki 3 Piece Pink Stripes Bedding Set For Dolls House

A perfect addition to any bedroom of a Goki doll's house; a three piece cotton bed linen set with colourful pink stripe design. The pillow measures 22 x 10 cm, the blanket measures 41 x 31 cm and the mattress measures 54 x 25 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.