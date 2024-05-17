Marketplace.
Goki 3 Piece Stars Bedding Set For Dolls House

Goki 3 Piece Stars Bedding Set For Dolls House

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Goki 3 Piece Stars Bedding Set For Dolls House
A perfect addition to any bedroom of a Goki dolls house; a three piece cotton bed linen set with colourful stars design. The pillow measures 22 x 10 cm, the blanket measures 41 x 31 cm and the mattress measures 54 x 25 cm. Suits ages 3 years plus.
A perfect addition to any Goki dolls house bedroomPillow measures 22x10cm blanket measures 41x31cmMattress measures 54x25cm. Suits ages 3 years plus

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here