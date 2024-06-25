Goki Wooden Backgammon Game

Backgammon is one of the oldest games in the world, this version is suitable for adults and kids alike and is presented in a versatile folding wooden box that measures 25 x 24 x 4 cm and it also has a catch, to keep them safe in transit and storage. It comes with wooden counters and two dice, a game for two players, it is easy to set up and is a perfect for travelling. Suit ages 6 years +.