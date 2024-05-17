Goki Wooden Shut the Box Game

Made from wood, this Shut the Box game measures 13.5 x 8.7 x 2.7 cm and comes with 2 dice. Its a great way of learning to count by playing. Start the game with all tiles open, showing numbers 1 through 9. Each player takes a turn rolling the dice until numbers 7, 8 and 9 are covered. The player will then have the option of choosing to throw just one or both dice. After throwing, the player then calculates the total number of dots on the die or dice and shuts any combination of numbers that equal the total amount. The first player to shut all of the boxes is the winner. In the event that all players consecutively roll numbers too small to close a box, the player with the smallest total number wins. Suits ages 6 years +.