Goki Wooden Solitaire Game

This classic game of solitaire is designed for single player. The goal is to jump and cleverly strategy to remove all the pieces out of the field so that only one remains at the end. This requires patience, strategy and tactics, in short, the involvement of all brain cells. The game is made of wood and has a diameter of 23 cm and comes with 32 wooden stones. Suits ages 6 years +.