Rolly John Deere Multi Trailer

This triple axle John Deere licensed Multi-Trailer has pivoting front wheels for easier manoeuvrability and drop down sides for added play value. The 3 way trailer can be tipped left, right or to the rear using the handle at the front of the trailer and can be attached to the back of any Rolly tractor. Suitable for age 3 years plus. Dimensions of item: 113 x 45.5 x 63 cm.