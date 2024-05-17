Goki Doll Carry Cradle including Lining, Mattress, Pillow and Quilt

Suitable for dolls up to 52 cm and perfect for carrying your favourite doll with you out and about, this Goki carry cradle measures 58 x 33 x 15 cm and includes the lining, mattress, pillow and quilt. Suits ages 4 years plus. Doll not included