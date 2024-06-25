Marketplace.
Goki Wooden Multi Coloured Tumbling Tower

Goki Wooden Multi Coloured Tumbling Tower

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.99

£12.99/each

Goki Wooden Multi Coloured Tumbling Tower
This large wood tower will challenge both physical and mental agility. This game starts as soon as the tower is built, the players take turns to pull out the blocks one by one and try not to make the tower collapse. Comes with 45 blocks made from pine. Height of tower, when built: 15 cm. Suits ages 4 years plus.
Made from pineComes with 45 blocksSuits ages 4 years plus

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here