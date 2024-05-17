Marketplace.
Razor Dirt Rocket SX350 McGrath 24 Volt

Inspired by Jeremy McGrath the King of Supercross, who has won the most supercross titles ever, racking up seven Supercross championships in his career. The SX350 scales Jeremys iconic bike down to size for younger riders. Its complete with authentic McGrath graphics and MX frame geometry. It carries riders at speeds of up to 14 mph with up to 30 minutes of continuous use. It features an adjustable-angle, riser-style handlebars with a twist grip throttle and a hand-operated rear brake. It also features spoked wheels with 12 inch pneumatic knobby tyres, a retractable kickstand, folding metal foot pegs and comes with 2 x 12-volt rechargeable batteries and charger. Dimensions: 111 x 71 x 55 cm. Weight: 21.89 kg. Suits ages 13 years +. Maximum user weight 64 kg.
With spoked wheels with 12 inch pneumatic tyresMax speed of 14 mph and run time of up to 30 minsMax. user weight of 64kg. Suits ages 13 years +

