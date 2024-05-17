Paradiso Fun House

This easy to clean, brightly coloured Fun House can be used indoors or outside. Realistically styled, it has wood and stone effect front and back, whilst the sides have wood effect and a tile effect under the windows and a tile effect roof. It has a front entrance with a full-length door, with doorknob and letter slot and has opening windows to either side and the rear has an open window comes with fun and colourful garden style stickers. Dimensions: 120 x 122 x 120 cm. Suits ages 1 year +.