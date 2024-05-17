Marketplace.
image 1 of Goki Folding Magnetic Chess Set
image 1 of Goki Folding Magnetic Chess Setimage 2 of Goki Folding Magnetic Chess Set

Goki Folding Magnetic Chess Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Goki Folding Magnetic Chess Set
Made from wood, this large folding chess board fold for easy storage and transportation. The chess pieces are also magnetic, for stability when it is being played on the go. Board dimensions 27 x 27 x 2.3 cm. Suits ages 7 years +.
With magnetic pieces, perfect for travellingFolds for easy storage and transportationBoard dimensions 27 x 27 x 2.3 cm

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here