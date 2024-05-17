Marketplace.
image 1 of Rolly New Holland T7 Tractor With Frontloader
image 1 of Rolly New Holland T7 Tractor With Frontloaderimage 2 of Rolly New Holland T7 Tractor With Frontloader

Rolly New Holland T7 Tractor With Frontloader

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£299.99

£299.99/each

Rolly New Holland T7 Tractor With Frontloader
This extra large chain driven New Holland T7 Tractor features anti-slip pedals, opening bonnet, front and rear hitch pins, rugged wheels and an adjustable seat. And comes complete with a working frontloader that can tip and scoop. Suit ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions of item: 142 x 53 x 81 cm.
New Holland licensedFeatures a highbacked adjustable seatHas a frontloader that can release, tip & scoop

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here