Rolly Volvo Mobile 360 Degree Excavator

This giant sit on Volvo licensed excavator features 4 large wheels and has a 360 degrees turning circle with a digger mechanism using two hand operated levers allowing material to be scooped up and deposited elsewhere, just like a real Volvo excavator. It has a locking arm device and can be used on earth and sand, making it perfect for the park sandpit or the beach and can be transported very easily. Suits ages 3 to 5 years. Dimensions of item 102 x 43 x 74 cm.