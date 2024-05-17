Marketplace.
image 1 of Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractors
image 1 of Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractorsimage 2 of Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractorsimage 3 of Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractors

Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractors

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£54.99

£54.99/each

Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractors
Add extra digging fun to your Rolly tractor with this large John Deere licensed excavator that can be attached to the back of your Rolly pedal tractor by means of the rear hitch pin, it has its own seat and two handles that operated the digging mechanism. It can only be used when stationery with the support leg down, the seat and arm can rotate through 180 degrees and the controller allows it to raise and lower the scoop and tip material, just like a real John Deere excavator. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions: 40 x 23 x 78 cm. Not suitable for the Rolly Kiddy or Mini Tract ranges.
John Deere licensedAttaches to the back of any large Rolly tractor

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here