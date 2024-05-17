Rolly John Deere Rear Excavator For Rolly Tractors

Add extra digging fun to your Rolly tractor with this large John Deere licensed excavator that can be attached to the back of your Rolly pedal tractor by means of the rear hitch pin, it has its own seat and two handles that operated the digging mechanism. It can only be used when stationery with the support leg down, the seat and arm can rotate through 180 degrees and the controller allows it to raise and lower the scoop and tip material, just like a real John Deere excavator. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions: 40 x 23 x 78 cm. Not suitable for the Rolly Kiddy or Mini Tract ranges.