Paradiso First Slide

This sturdy large brightly coloured slide is the perfect starter slide for toddlers. It can be used with water or without. To use with water, simply attach a hose (not included) to the underside of the slide and water flows down the slide, making it perfect for the garden in summer and when not connected to a hose, can also perfect for indoor use. It has wide steps and a weight capacity of 25 kg. Dimensions: 133.8 x 38.8 x 72.4 cm. Suits ages 1 to 3 years.