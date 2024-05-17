Toimsa Paw Patrol 12 Inch Red Bicycle Red

The red Paw Patrol licensed bicycle comes with a fixed rear wheel; so when the pedalling stops, the bikes comes to a halt. It also has a powerful V-type front brake. it features 12 inch wheels with mudguards and puncture-proof EVA tyres and also comes with removable stabilisers. The 12 inch Paw Patrol bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars, a front basket, and colourful Paw Patrol decal. Suits ages 3 - 5 years. Child height range 86 - 100 cm.