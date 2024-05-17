Toimsa Superman 16 inch Bicycle Blue

This blue Superman licensed bicycle comes with a front calliper brake and a rear drum brake. it features 16 inch pneumatic tyres on spoked wheels with inserts and red mudguards, it also has removable stabilisers with the Superman logo. This 16 inch bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear drinks holder and bottle and a large Superman front shield and cool Superman decals. Suits ages 5 to 7 years. Child height range 110 to 120 cm.