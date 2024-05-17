Argon Tableware Glass Infuser Teapot - 700ml

Bring a taste of striking, contemporary style to the traditional afternoon tea party with this Clear Glass Infuser Teapot from Argon Tableware. Just as with home brew coffee, the art of infusing one'Â­s own loose leaf tea is a trend that continues to gather steam - this pot has been designed specifically with this purpose in mind, coming equipped with a sleek, stainless steel infusion chamber that allows you to perfectly brew your favourite Oolong, Rooibos or Chai Tea in the comfort of your own home. Crafted from borosilicate glass, these teapots offer far higher heat resistance than standard glass, while the tapered bell shape offers the perfect environment in which to steep your tea. The heat of the liquid is focused as it rises up the chamber, creating a smooth convection current throughout the entire body of water to ensure an even temperature. The angled spout rises from the base of the teapot, ensuring the strongest flavour is poured first, while in turn letting the most diluted water mingle as the liquid passes through, ensuring a smoother, more consistent flavour throughout. The transparent design allows you to witness the motion and colour of the brewing process first-hand - a great theatrical showpiece for any home, that also lets you judge immediately when your tea has reached your preferred level of intensity. When the party's over, the infusion chamber can be removed for easy cleaning (Hand Wash recommended).