Winfun Baby Move Activity Centre

This Baby Move Activity Centre can be used in 3 formats, as a sit and play, an activity centre and a toddler play table. As a sit and play, your child can sit in the frame and play with the included activity pods - a turning click-clack bird, a fun ball popper, a spinning Ferris wheel, baby-safe mirror, sliding spinners, and detachable frog rattle. It can be easily converted to an activity centre, in addition to the activity pods, you can insert the spiral ramp plate for an engaging ball sliding activity, for extra play value. The play table can also be easily removed from the frame and can be placed on the floor, so your toddler can sit beside the table and play with the activity pods and the ball sliding insert. It has light up piano keys with melodies and it also comes with an easy clean snack tray and a soft, padded seat with 3 height adjustments. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, not supplied. Suits ages 6 to 36 months.