Winfun Popping Fun Dino

A fun push-along Dino with a playful ball popping and catching action. As the Dino gets pushed along, a ball pops out of a hole in the top of the push-along and as the dino opens its mouth, it catches the ball. Comes with three colourful balls that can be stored in the front of the easy grip handle. The Dino features moving legs, a spinning roller, a flashing horn, fun sounds and melodies. Suits ages 12 months +. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied.