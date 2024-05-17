Marketplace.
Winfun Light and Sound Remote Control and Fun Sound Smart Phone Twin Pack

£24.99

£24.99/each

This great twin pack consists of a Light and Sound Remote Control and a Fun Sound Smartphone. The Light & Sound Remote Control has an easy to hold design, making it great for little hands and has a light up button. It also has sound effects and fun melodies and has textured buttons. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied. The Fun Sound Smartphone, is realistically styled to resemble a smartphone and has 3 light-up buttons and colourful 9 keypad that has fun sound effects and cheerful melodies. It also has a record and playback features, so that you child can record and listen to their own voice. (requires 2 x AAA, batteries, Supplied). Suits ages 6 months +.
A fun play remote control & smart phone twin packA remote control has a light up button & soundsThe phone has sounds & light up buttons

