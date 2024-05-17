Winfun Junior Jet 2 in 1 Ride-On

This large Junior Jet is a 2 in 1 walker and ride-on. It has two stages that adjust to your growing child's needs. Stage 1 A Push-along walker that helps baby stand and walk. Stage 2 A ride-on. It has a shape sorter game - sort the three included blocks into their correct shapes, then spin the front propeller to make them fall out. It features light-up buttons, spinning gears, sliding gear stick and rotating propellers. It also has fun phrases, sound effects, melodies and flashing lights. Easily converts between stages to suit your child's needs. Requires 3 x AAA batteries, Suits ages 6 months +.