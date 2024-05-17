Winfun Jungle Friends Spinning Tree

An interactive spinning tree with friendly jungle characters. Spin the tree for fun sounds, melodies and flashing lights. It has three fun jungle characters: a sloth, cheeky parrot and busy bee. You can spin the sloth, press the button on the parrot and bee for lights and sounds as well. It features a suction cup easily secures the toy to any smooth flat surface, making it perfect for a table or high chair. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 6 months plus