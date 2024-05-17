Winfun My First Baby Selfie Phone and Pop Up Monkey Camera Twin Pack

This fun twin pack consists of the My First Baby Selfie Phone and a Pop Up Monkey camera. The My First Baby Selfie Phone has easy press buttons and a light-up mirror. Press the camera icon to see funny effects in the mirror. It has sound effects, including phrases and cheerful tunes. It also features a side button that once pressed makes a click-clack camera sound. Requires 3 x AAA batteries, supplied. The a Pop Up Monkey camera is a pretend play camera with cheeky pop-up monkey. Press the shutter button to see the monkey pop-up. It has a spinning lens that includes a reflective mirror, a spinning ball and rattle beads. It also has a click-clack spinner and focus ring for little hands to play on. It also has fun sounds, melodies and flashing light. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 9 months +.