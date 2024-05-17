Winfun Fashion Tot Beauty Gift Set

A great Fashion Tot Beauty gift set that comes with a mirror with rattle beads, slide the bow to move the hands and watch the face change to play peek-a-boo. A hairbrush with spinning rattle beads, press the tummy for fun sound and the hands move up and down. It also comes with a hairdryer with flashing lights, press the on button to see the rattle beads shake and the bow move side to side and play fun sound effects and cheerful melodies. Requires 1 x AAA battery, supplied. Suits ages 6 months +.