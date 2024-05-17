Toimsa Paw Patrol 14 inch Bicycle Red

This freewheeling red Paw Patrol licensed 14 inch bicycle comes with a front calliper brake and a rear drum brake. it features pneumatic tyres with spoked wheels with mudguards and also has removable stabilisers. The 14 inch Paw Patrol bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear drinks holder and bottle, a front shield and colourful Paw Patrol decals. Suits ages 4 to 6 years. Child height range 100 to 110 cm.